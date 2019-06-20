FIFA Women’s World Cup: United States vs. Sweden live updates from the group stage

Crystal Dunn: ‘It’s going to come down to whoever wants it more’ Crystal Dunn said her time playing with Chelsea helped her get acclimated to European style soccer, and said winning the World Cup will come down to which team wants it the most. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crystal Dunn said her time playing with Chelsea helped her get acclimated to European style soccer, and said winning the World Cup will come down to which team wants it the most.

The United States wraps up Group F play at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup against Sweden at 3 p.m. Stay tuned for live updates, highlights and analysis as the top-ranked United States continues the quest for its record fourth Women’s World Cup title at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Pregame

The United States Women’s National Team faces its first test of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The previous two opponents, Thailand and Chile, were outmatched and outclassed. The U.S. scored a World Cup-record 13 goals against Thailand, before changing seven players from the starting lineup in routing Chile 3-0. That game with Chile could have seen a more lopsided scoreline if not for Chilean goalkeeper Christiane Endler.

Sweden also ran through the other Group F opponents with ease. Due to the goal difference heading into Thursday’s match, Sweden must beat Team USA to win the group and face Spain in the Round of 16 on Monday. A draw means the U.S. tops the group and Sweden plays Canada in Paris on Monday.

The two rivals have played 38 times since 1987 and five times since 2013. In the last five meetings, Team USA has only one win. Among those last five matchups was a Sweden victory in the 2016 Olympics, which came in the quarterfinals. That served as the earliest exit at a major tournament for the USWNT.



