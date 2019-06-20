Reetz leads Potomac to 15-2 win over Carolina

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Jakson Reetz hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Potomac Nationals defeated the Carolina Mudcats 15-2 on Thursday.

Reetz hit a three-run shot in the third inning off Cody Beckman and then hit a solo homer in the seventh off Phil Bickford. Cole Freeman singled four times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple in the win.

Starter Kyle Johnston (7-7) got the win while Beckman (2-3) took the loss in relief in the Carolina League game.

Despite the loss, Carolina is 5-2 against Potomac this season.