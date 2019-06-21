Young’s triple leads Reno to 6-4 win over Albuquerque

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Andy Young hit a three-run triple in the eighth inning, leading the Reno Aces to a 6-4 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Thursday.

The triple by Young capped a four-run inning and gave the Aces a 6-4 lead after Cody Decker hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

Joey Krehbiel (1-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Chris Rusin (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Isotopes, Peter Mooney homered and singled.