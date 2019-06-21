Wilson, Hall fuel 3-0 Delmarva win over Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Adam Hall singled three times, and Ryan Wilson allowed just one hit over six innings as the Delmarva Shorebirds beat the Greensboro Grasshoppers 3-0 on Friday.

Wilson (3-2) struck out five and walked three to get the win.

Delmarva scored its runs when Cadyn Grenier hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and Ryne Ogren and Edison Lantigua scored on an error in the fifth.

Steven Jennings (5-7) went four innings, allowing one run and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

The Grasshoppers were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Shorebirds' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.