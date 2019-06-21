Sports
Hanson’s single leads Buffalo to 1-0 win over Norfolk
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Alen Hanson hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Buffalo Bisons to a 1-0 win over the Norfolk Tides in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.
Richard Urena scored on the play after he led off the inning with a double.
Ty Tice (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Zach Muckenhirn (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.
The Tides were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Bisons' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.
The Bisons swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 2-1. With the win, Buffalo improved to 3-1 against Norfolk this season.
