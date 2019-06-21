Schwindel’s double leads Erie to 11-3 win over Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Frank Schwindel hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Erie SeaWolves to an 11-3 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Friday.

The double by Schwindel scored Jose Azocar and Luke Burch to give the SeaWolves a 5-3 lead.

The SeaWolves later scored six runs in the sixth to put the game out of reach.

Erie starter Matt Manning (6-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Tanner Tully (5-7) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 10 hits over five innings.

Andruw Monasterio homered and singled, driving home three runs for the RubberDucks.

Erie improved to 5-2 against Akron this season.