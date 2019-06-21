Kwan, Gonzalez and Carter lead Lynchburg in win

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Steven Kwan, Oscar Gonzalez and Jodd Carter each had three hits, as the Lynchburg Hillcats beat the Winston-Salem Dash 6-3 on Friday.

Kwan tripled and doubled twice, scoring two runs. Gonzalez singled three times, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.

Lynchburg started the scoring in the first inning when Gonzalez hit a two-run single.

After Lynchburg added four runs, the Dash cut into the deficit with three runs in the sixth inning, including a wild pitch that scored Zach Remillard.

Lynchburg starter Justin Garza (4-5) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Konnor Pilkington (1-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing three runs and eight hits over four innings.

Steele Walker doubled and singled three times for the Dash.