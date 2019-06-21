Castillo leads Amarillo over Tulsa 4-3

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Ivan Castillo homered and had two hits as the Amarillo Sod Poodles beat the Tulsa Drillers 4-3 on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Sod Poodles and a four-game winning streak for the Drillers.

Tulsa tied the game 2-2 in the fifth after Chris Parmelee hit a two-run home run.

The Sod Poodles went out in front in the seventh inning when Castillo and Owen Miller hit solo home runs.

The Drillers saw their comeback attempt come up short after Jared Walker hit an RBI single, scoring Drew Avans in the ninth inning to cut the Amarillo lead to 4-3.

Nick Kuzia (1-1) got the win in relief while Michael Boyle (1-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.