Stevenson, Reynolds lift Fresno over Salt Lake in a 12-8 slugfest

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Andrew Stevenson singled four times, scoring three runs and driving home a couple as the Fresno Grizzlies defeated the Salt Lake Bees 12-8 on Friday.

Matt Reynolds doubled and singled with two runs for Fresno.

Fresno took the lead in the first when Wilmer Difo hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Yadiel Hernandez.

Trailing 8-3, the Bees cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Jarrett Parker hit a two-run single.

The Grizzlies later added three runs in the sixth and one in the ninth. In the sixth, Carter Kieboom hit a three-run home run, while Stevenson hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Henderson Alvarez (1-3) got the win in relief while Salt Lake starter Trevor Cahill (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Bees, Matt Thaiss homered twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple. Parker homered and singled, driving home three runs.