Knight leads Eugene to 5-3 win over Tri-City
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Caleb Knight hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, leading the Eugene Emeralds to a 5-3 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Friday.
The home run by Knight gave the Emeralds a 4-3 lead.
The Emeralds tacked on another run in the eighth when Dalton Hurd hit an RBI double, bringing home Luis Diaz.
Blake Whitney (1-0) got the win in relief while Tom Colletti (1-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.
Eugene hit a season-high four doubles in its victory.
