Canes obtain 2020 first-round pick, Marleau from Maple Leafs

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) watches as the puck goes wide of the net as Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Haydn Fleury (4) and Toronto Maple Leafs center Patrick Marleau (12) battle during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Toronto. AP

The Carolina Hurricanes worked out a trade Saturday with the Toronto Maple Leafs at the NHL Draft in Vancouver.

The Canes received a conditional first-round pick in the 2020 draft, Toronto’s seventh-round selection in 2020 and veteran forward Patrick Marleau in exchange for Carolina’s sixth-round selection in the 2020 NHL Draft.

If Toronto’s first-round selection in 2020 is a top-10 pick, the Hurricanes would receive Toronto’s first-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The move gives the Maple Leafs more salary-cap flexibility -- Marleau has one year left on his contract with a $6.25 million cap hit.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Marleau, 39, has played 1,657 career games in 21 seasons with the San Jose Sharks, fifth in NHL history, and the Leafs. He has 1,166 points. He played the past two seasons with the Leafs, scoring 16 goals and 21 assists in 82 games in the 2018-19 season.

It’s believed the Hurricanes could buy out Marleau, making him an unrestricted free agent on July 1. That would allow him to sign and retire with the Sharks, if Marleau wants.