Marte leads DSL Tigers2 to 10-9 win over DSL Giants

, (AP) -- Kendry Marte tripled and singled as the DSL Tigers2 defeated the DSL Giants 10-9 on Saturday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the DSL Tigers2.

DSL Tigers2 started the scoring in the second inning when Danuerys De La Cruz scored on a forceout and Cristian Calzadilla scored on a stolen base and Yoneiry Acevedo scored on a triple.

After DSL Tigers2 added a run in the third when Angel Cruz scored on a groundout, the DSL Giants cut into the deficit in the third inning when Luis Matos scored on a wild pitch and Victor Bericoto scored on a home run and Rayner Santana hit a solo home run.

The DSL Giants saw their comeback attempt come up short after Santana hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to help cut the DSL Tigers2 lead to 10-9.

Francarlos Dacosta (2-1) got the win in relief while DSL Giants starter Jose Mullings (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Giants, Santana homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair. Bericoto homered and singled, scoring two runs.