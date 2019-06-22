Kennedy’s homer leads Kane County to 3-2 win over Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Buddy Kennedy hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Kane County Cougars to a 3-2 win over the Burlington Bees in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The home run by Kennedy scored Jose Herrera and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the second, Kane County took the lead on an error that scored Blaze Alexander. Burlington answered in the bottom of the inning when Francisco Del Valle hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Tim Millard.

Kane County right-hander Jackson Goddard (4-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Jose Soriano (5-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up three runs and four hits over five innings.