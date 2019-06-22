Alexander leads Toledo to 2-0 win over Rochester

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Tyler Alexander struck out 12 hitters over seven innings, leading the Toledo Mud Hens over the Rochester Red Wings in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Alexander (2-8) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing two hits.

Toledo scored its runs when Daz Cameron hit an RBI double in the second inning and Pete Kozma scored on a wild pitch in the third.

Devin Smeltzer (0-2) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the International League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Red Wings were blanked for the eighth time this season, while the Mud Hens' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.