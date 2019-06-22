Royalty, Fermin lead Lake County to 5-2 win over West Michigan

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Jose Fermin doubled and singled, and Alex Royalty struck out 10 over 6 2/3 innings as the Lake County Captains beat the West Michigan Whitecaps 5-2 on Saturday.

Royalty (3-4) picked up the win after he allowed four hits.

Lake County went up 5-0 in the fifth after Bo Naylor hit a two-run single and then scored on a double by Fermin.

The Whitecaps cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Ulrich Bojarski hit a two-run triple.

Gio Arriera (2-5) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

Lake County improved to 7-3 against West Michigan this season.