Gordon’s single leads Dayton to 4-1 win over Lansing

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Miles Gordon hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Dayton Dragons to a 4-1 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Saturday.

The single by Gordon started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Dragons a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Brian Rey hit an RBI single and then scored on a wild pitch.

In the top of the first, Lansing grabbed the lead on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Gold that scored Otto Lopez.

Eddy Demurias (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Cobi Johnson (1-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game.