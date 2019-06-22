Staten Island beats Brooklyn 5-2

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Juan De Leon scored on a groundout in the sixth inning, leading the Staten Island Yankees to a 5-2 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Saturday.

De Leon scored on the play to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a ground out by Miguel Flames.

The Yankees extended their lead in the seventh when Oswald Peraza scored on a passed ball and Everson Pereira scored on a single.

Anderson Munoz (1-0) got the win with five innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Andrew Edwards (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.