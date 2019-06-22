Sports
Layer’s homer leads Augusta to 8-1 win over Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Jose Layer hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Augusta GreenJackets to an 8-1 win over the Kannapolis Intimidators on Saturday.
The home run by Layer scored Nico Giarratano to give the GreenJackets a 4-1 lead.
The GreenJackets later scored four runs in the ninth to punctuate the blowout.
Shane Matheny singled twice, scoring two runs for Augusta.
Luis Amaya (3-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Kannapolis starter Jason Bilous (2-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.
