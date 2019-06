TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Jose Pirela hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 6-1 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Saturday.

The home run by Pirela scored Luis Urias and Ty France to give the Chihuahuas a 3-1 lead.

Trevor Megill (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Darin Gillies (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.