Choi helps to shut out AZL Athletics Green, AZL Dodgers Mota wins 6-0

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Hyun-il Choi and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the AZL Dodgers Mota topped the AZL Athletics Green 6-0 on Sunday.

Choi (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing four hits over 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Livan Sanchez (0-2) went three innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

AZL Dodgers Mota started the scoring in the second inning. After leading off the inning with a triple, Luis Yanel Diaz scored on a single by Kevin Aponte.

AZL Dodgers Mota later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a three-run fifth.

Diaz tripled twice and singled, scoring three runs in the win.