Planez’s single leads AZL Indians Red over AZL Giants Orange in 10 innings

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Alexfri Planez hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the AZL Indians Red to a 4-2 win over the AZL Giants Orange on Sunday.

Jean Montero scored on the single after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a ground out by Marlin Made and then went to third on a single by Yordys Valdes.

The AZL Giants Orange tied the game 2-2 in the eighth when Marco Luciano hit a two-run home run.

Planez doubled twice and singled in the win. Montero singled three times, scoring two runs.

Jhan Rodriguez (1-1) got the win in relief while Marco Gonzalez (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.