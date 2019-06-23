Orr’s run leads Batavia to 6-1 win over Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- J.D. Orr scored when Dalvy Rosario was hit with a pitch in the eighth inning, leading the Batavia Muckdogs to a 6-1 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Sunday. The Muckdogs swept the three-game series with the win.

The hit batsman started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Muckdogs a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Batavia scored on three more plays, including a wild pitch and an error that scored Rosario and Albert Guaimaro.

Jeff Lindgren (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Leonel Aponte (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.