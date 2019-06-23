Padlo’s homer leads Montgomery to 9-7 win over Tennessee

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Kevin Padlo hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 9-7 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Sunday.

The home run by Padlo gave the Biscuits a 7-6 lead and capped a five-run inning for Montgomery. Earlier in the inning, Jermaine Palacios hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Josh Lowe.

With the score tied 7-7 in the fifth, the Biscuits took the lead for good when Palacios hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Lucius Fox.

Blake Bivens (4-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tennessee starter Thomas Hatch (4-7) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Smokies, Jesse Hodges homered and singled twice, driving in four runs. Charcer Burks singled twice, scoring two runs.

With the win, Montgomery improved to 7-2 against Tennessee this season.