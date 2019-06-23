McWilliams hits walk-off single, Ogden beats Orem 8-7

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Sam McWilliams hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Ogden Raptors beat the Orem Owlz 8-7 on Sunday.

Jeremy Arocho scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

After Orem's Anthony Mulrine hit a two-run double in the top of the seventh, Ogden tied the game 7-7 in the eighth when Sauryn Lao hit an RBI double, bringing home Brandon Wulff.

Reliever Melvin Jimenez (3-0) went one scoreless inning, walking one to pick up the win. Zac Kristofak (0-1) went one inning, allowing one run and three hits while walking one in the Pioneer League game.

Ramon Rodriguez homered and singled, driving home two runs in the win.