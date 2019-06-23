Vidal’s single leads Mexico to 6-5 win over Tijuana

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- David Vidal hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to a 6-5 win over the Toros de Tijuana on Sunday.

The single by Vidal capped a three-run inning and gave the Diablos Rojos a 6-5 lead after Jesus Fabela hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Dusten Knight (1-1) got the win in relief while Jake Sanchez (2-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Carlos Peguero homered and singled for the Toros. Niko Vasquez doubled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.