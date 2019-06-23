Kelli scores winning run, Eugene beats Tri-City 4-3 in walk-off finish

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Fernando Kelli scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Eugene Emeralds defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-3 on Sunday.

Kelli scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, stole second and then went to third on an out.

The Emeralds tied the game 3-3 when Kelli hit a two-run home run in the fifth.

Reliever Ruben Reyes (1-0) picked up the win after he walked two over one scoreless inning. Deacon Medders (0-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Northwest League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

Kelli homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple in the win.