Florentino’s homer leads AZL Brewers Gold to 4-1 win over AZL White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Francis Florentino hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the AZL Brewers Gold to a 4-1 win over the AZL White Sox on Monday.

The home run by Florentino scored Aaron Familia to give the AZL Brewers Gold a 2-1 lead.

The AZL Brewers Gold later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Oswel Leones scored on an error and Florentino hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Anthony DiMeglio (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while AZL White Sox starter Jeremiah Burke (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.