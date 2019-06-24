Dodgers put 6-game win streak on the line against Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers (54-25, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (39-40, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-1, 2.85 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke (8-3, 2.91 ERA, .93 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the game as winners of their last six games.

The Diamondbacks are 12-24 against teams from the NL West. Arizona has slugged .451, good for fourth in the National League. Ketel Marte leads the club with a .586 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Dodgers are 23-8 against the rest of their division. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the league. Cody Bellinger leads the team with an average of .349. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 95 hits and has 51 RBIs. Christian Walker has 12 hits and is batting .353 over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 95 hits and has 61 RBIs. Alex Verdugo is 12-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .258 batting average, 6.40 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .279 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (groin), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (calf).

Dodgers Injuries: Josh Sborz: 10-day IL (back), Kenta Maeda: day-to-day (hand), Rich Hill: 10-day IL (left forearm), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-day IL (hamstring), David Freese: 10-day IL (hamstring).