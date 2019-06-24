Sports

Suzuki among 26 players in Canes’ prospects camp

Ryan Suzuki smiles while wearing a Carolina Hurricanes jersey during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 21, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ryan Suzuki smiles while wearing a Carolina Hurricanes jersey during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 21, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) JONATHAN HAYWARD AP
Raleigh

The Carolina Hurricanes will open their prospects development camp this week with 26 players, including nine from their 2019 NHL Draft class.

Ryan Suzuki, the forward taken 28th in the first round, heads up the recent draftee class. Pyotr Kochetkov, the Russian goalie chosen in the second round on Saturday, will be one of seven goaltenders in camp.

Sessions open to the public at PNC Arena will be the on-ice testing (5 p.m) and team practice (6 p.m.) on Wednesday, and the 5:30 p.m. practice Thursday. The Canes Summerfest prospect game will be Saturday at noon. There is no admission charge.

Nine players are attending this week as camp invitees.

Summerfest Celebration

Saturday, PNC Arena

Schedule

9:15 a.m.: Equipment sale open to general public

10-11 a.m.: Prospects autograph session

11:15 a.m.: State of the Hurricanes discussion

12 pm.: Canes Prospects Game.

Chip Alexander

In more than 30 years at The N&O, Chip Alexander has covered the N.C. State, UNC, Duke and East Carolina beats, and now is in his 11th season on the Carolina Hurricanes beat. Alexander, who has won numerous writing awards at the state and national level, covered the Hurricanes’ move to North Carolina in 1997 and was a part of The N&O’s coverage of the Canes’ 2006 Stanley Cup run.

  Comments  