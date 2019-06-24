Sports
Suzuki among 26 players in Canes’ prospects camp
The Carolina Hurricanes will open their prospects development camp this week with 26 players, including nine from their 2019 NHL Draft class.
Ryan Suzuki, the forward taken 28th in the first round, heads up the recent draftee class. Pyotr Kochetkov, the Russian goalie chosen in the second round on Saturday, will be one of seven goaltenders in camp.
Sessions open to the public at PNC Arena will be the on-ice testing (5 p.m) and team practice (6 p.m.) on Wednesday, and the 5:30 p.m. practice Thursday. The Canes Summerfest prospect game will be Saturday at noon. There is no admission charge.
Nine players are attending this week as camp invitees.
Summerfest Celebration
Saturday, PNC Arena
Schedule
9:15 a.m.: Equipment sale open to general public
10-11 a.m.: Prospects autograph session
11:15 a.m.: State of the Hurricanes discussion
12 pm.: Canes Prospects Game.
