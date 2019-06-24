Melendez, Perez lead Hartford to 3-2 win over Bowie

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Manuel Melendez hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, and Arvicent Perez doubled and singled twice as the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Bowie Baysox 3-2 on Monday.

A. Perez scored on the play after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on an out and then went to third on a single by Melendez.

Hartford took a 2-0 lead after Melendez hit a solo home run in the first inning and Vance Vizcaino scored on a wild pitch in the third. Bowie answered in the fourth inning when Carlos Perez hit a solo home run and Willy Yahn hit an RBI double.

Hartford right-hander Brandon Gold (7-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on 10 hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Marcos Molina (4-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing three runs and nine hits over six innings.

Mason McCoy singled three times for the Baysox. C. Perez homered and singled.