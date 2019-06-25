Mejia’s homer leads AZL Cubs 2 to 7-5 win over AZL Royals

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Fidel Mejia hit a solo home run in the first inning, leading the AZL Cubs 2 to a 7-5 win over the AZL Royals on Tuesday.

The home run by Mejia gave the AZL Cubs 2 a 1-0 lead.

After AZL Cubs 2 added five runs, the AZL Royals cut into the deficit in the third inning when Herard Gonzalez hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Darryl Collins.

The AZL Cubs 2 tacked on another run in the fifth when Darius Hill scored on a fielder's choice.

AZL Royals saw its comeback attempt come up short after Tyler Tolbert hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and Edickson Soto hit an RBI single in the eighth to cut the AZL Cubs 2 lead to 7-5.

Omar Ventura (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while AZL Royals starter Carlos Hernandez (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.