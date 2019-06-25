Cotton, Yon lead the way for Billings

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Quin Cotton homered and doubled, driving in five runs and scoring three as the Billings Mustangs beat the Missoula Osprey 10-7 on Monday.

Edwin Yon homered and singled twice with two RBIs for Billings.

Billings took the lead in the first when it exploded for five runs, including a two-run home run by Yon.

The Mustangs later added two runs in the third and three in the fourth. In the third, Leonardo Seminati hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Cotton, while Cotton hit a three-run home run in the fourth.

Johnnie Schneider (1-0) got the win in relief while Missoula starter Tyler Poulin (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

For the Osprey, Kevin Watson homered and doubled, driving home four runs.