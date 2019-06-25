Miami puts win streak on the line against Washington

Washington Nationals (37-40, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (30-46, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (6-5, 2.62 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Richards (3-7, 3.54 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Marlins are 12-22 against teams from the NL East. Miami has hit 60 home runs this season, last in the National League. Brian Anderson leads the club with 10, averaging one every 28.4 at-bats.

The Nationals are 19-17 against the rest of their division. The Washington offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, Howie Kendrick leads the team with a mark of .335. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson leads the Marlins with 26 extra base hits and is slugging .415. JT Riddle is 9-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 17 home runs and is batting .310. Matt Adams is 7-for-28 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored by five runs

Nationals: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Neil Walker: 10-day IL (quad), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion), Jorge Alfaro: day-to-day (head).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Kyle Barraclough: 10-day IL (forearm), Victor Robles: day-to-day (dehydration), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).