Flaherty expected to start for the Cardinals against the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (41-38, third in the AL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (40-37, third in the AL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (4-3, 3.64 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (4-4, 4.24 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Oakland will play at Busch Stadium on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 24-16 on their home turf. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.15. Dakota Hudson leads the team with a 3.36 ERA.

The Athletics are 17-19 on the road. Oakland has a team on-base percentage of .318, led by Marcus Semien with a mark of .356. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 20 home runs and has 62 RBIs. Dexter Fowler is 7-for-30 with three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 40 extra base hits and is batting .264. Ramon Laureano is 11-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Athletics: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: day-to-day (torn ucl), Ryan Helsley: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back).

Athletics Injuries: Blake Treinen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).