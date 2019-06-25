Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (41-37, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (33-44, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Giants: Madison Bumgarner (3-7, 4.28 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Giants are 17-21 against NL West teams. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .223 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Kevin Pillar leads the team with an average of .242.

The Rockies are 17-15 against the rest of their division. Colorado has slugged .457, good for third in in the MLB. Charlie Blackmon leads the club with a .637 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 18 home runs. The Rockies won the last meeting 2-0. Jon Gray earned his eighth victory and David Dahl went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. Drew Pomeranz took his eighth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pillar leads the Giants with 10 home runs and is batting .242. Alex Dickerson is 6-for-15 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 96 hits and is batting .322. Blackmon is 19-for-48 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .219 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .299 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Steven Duggar: 10-day IL (back).

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 10-day IL (hand).