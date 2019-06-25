Plassmeyer leads Charlotte to 2-0 win over Fort Myers

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Michael Plassmeyer allowed just two hits over seven innings, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs over the Fort Myers Miracle in a 2-0 win on Tuesday.

Plassmeyer (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out six.

Charlotte scored its runs when Vidal Brujan scored on an error in the first inning and Brujan scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.

Jhoan Duran (1-7) went five innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out eight and walked three.

The Miracle were blanked for the eighth time this season, while the Stone Crabs' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.