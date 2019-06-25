Machin, Miller lead Tennessee over Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Vimael Machin hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, and Tyson Miller allowed just four hits over six innings as the Tennessee Smokies beat the Chattanooga Lookouts 8-6 on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Machin, part of a five-run inning, gave the Smokies a 6-0 lead before Jhonny Pereda hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Trailing 8-4, the Lookouts cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Mitch Nay hit a two-run home run.

Miller (4-3) allowed two runs while striking out four to pick up the win.

Tony Santillan (2-5) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs and nine hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out one and walked three.

Nay homered twice and singled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple for the Lookouts.