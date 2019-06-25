Schultz’s single leads Wilmington to 3-2 win over Potomac

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Colby Schultz hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a 3-2 win over the Potomac Nationals in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Offerman Collado scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a single by Rudy Martin.

Blake Perkins stole home in the fourth inning to give the Blue Rocks a 1-0 lead. The Nationals came back to take the lead in the fifth inning when Aldrem Corredor hit a two-run single.

Wilmington tied the game 2-2 in the sixth when Cristian Perez drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Perkins.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Josh Mitchell (3-0) got the win in relief while Aaron Fletcher (1-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

The Nationals squandered some scoring chances, leaving 14 runners on base in the loss.

The teams split the doubleheader after Potomac won the first game 5-3.