Perkins’ run leads Okla. City to 8-5 win over New Orleans

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Cameron Perkins scored when Rocky Gale was hit with a pitch in the fifth inning, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers to an 8-5 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Tuesday.

The hit batsman, part of a two-run inning, gave the Dodgers a 5-4 lead before Edwin Rios scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

The Dodgers later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Shane Jake Peterson and Peter hit back-to-back home runs to secure the victory.

Peter homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for Okla. City.

Okla. City starter J.D. Martin (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over seven innings. Opposing starter Dustin Beggs (6-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings.