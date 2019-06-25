Atondo’s single leads Campeche to 1-0 win over Laguna

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Jasson Atondo hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Piratas de Campeche to a 1-0 win over the Algodoneros Union Laguna on Tuesday.

Fernando Flores scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Jose Guadalupe Chavez and then went to third on a single by Atondo.

Antonio Garzon (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Laguna starter Edgar Gomez (1-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The Algodoneros were blanked for the second time this season, while the Piratas' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.