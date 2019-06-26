Gelabert, January carry Hillsboro to 7-0 win over Salem-Keizer

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Ryan January homered and had three hits, and Michel Gelabert allowed just one hit over five innings as the Hillsboro Hops topped the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 7-0 on Tuesday.

Gelabert (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked three.

In the top of the first, Hillsboro scored on a forceout that brought home Ricky Martinez. In the following at-bat, Kristian Robinson hit a two-run home run to give the Hops a 3-0 lead. The Hops then added a run in the fourth and three in the fifth. In the fourth, January hit a solo home run, while Jorge Barrosa drove in two runs and Jesus Marriaga drove in one in the fifth.

Jacob Lopez (1-1) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs and eight hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

The Volcanoes were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Hops' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.