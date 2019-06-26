Martinez, Leon lift Princeton over Pulaski 7-2

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Yunior Martinez tripled twice and doubled, scoring three runs as the Princeton Rays beat the Pulaski Yankees 7-2 on Wednesday.

Luis Leon doubled and singled twice with two RBIs for Princeton.

Down 1-0 in the second, Pulaski tied it up when Oliver Dunn hit an RBI double, scoring Madison Santos.

After Princeton added a run in the second when Gionti Turner hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Martinez, the Rays added to their lead in the third inning when Leon scored on an error.

The Rays later added three runs in the fourth and one in the eighth. In the fourth, Jhosner Vargas and Jelfry Marte hit RBI singles, while Turner hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Princeton right-hander Matthew Peguero (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ken Waldichuk (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after allowing two runs and four hits over two innings.