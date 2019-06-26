Rodriguez’s homer leads Dos Laredos to 5-3 win over Puebla

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Josh Rodriguez hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to a 5-3 win over the Pericos de Puebla in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The home run by Rodriguez, part of a four-run inning, gave the Tecolotes a 3-2 lead before Roberto Lopez hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Puebla cut into the lead on a double by Alberto Carreon that scored Carlos Alberto Gastelum.

Dos Laredos left-hander Luke Heimlich (5-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on five hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Mauricio Lara (3-7) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up four runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Dos Laredos improved to 3-1 against Puebla this season.