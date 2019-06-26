Adon’s sacrifice fly leads Brooklyn over Aberdeen in 10 innings

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Ranfy Adon hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Brooklyn Cyclones to a 2-1 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Wednesday.

Luke Ritter scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Cyclones had three relievers combine to throw 5 1/3 scoreless innings in the victory. Nelson Leon (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Jake Lyons (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Brooklyn improved to 3-1 against Aberdeen this season.