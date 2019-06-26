Bautista, Perez lift Auburn over Williamsport 5-2

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- Rafael Bautista homered twice and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Auburn Doubledays topped the Williamsport Crosscutters 5-2 on Wednesday.

Wilmer Perez doubled and singled twice for Auburn.

Williamsport started the scoring in the second inning when Nick Matera hit a solo home run.

Auburn answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring four runs to take the lead for good. Bautista hit a two-run home run en route to the three-run lead.

The Doubledays tacked on another run in the seventh when Bautista hit a solo home run.

Auburn right-hander Leif Strom (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Gustavo Armas (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after allowing four runs and nine hits over four innings.