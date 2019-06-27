Watch Lucy Bronze’s goal of the tournament as England cruises to the semifinals

World Cup field narrows as knockout stages get underway Here are the teams who have advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the teams who have advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup.

With David Beckham watching from the stands, England’s women’s national team cruised to the semifinals of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Three Lionesses rolled past Norway, 3-0, in Thursday’s quarterfinal in Le Havre, France.

It was the fourth straight clean sheet for England, which advanced to its second straight World Cup semifinal.

Lucy Bronze delivered one of the goals of the tournament, when she rocketed a shot off a corner kick feed to the top of the box into Norway’s goal.

Check out the second-half strike below:

England scored two goals and hit the post in the first half.

Now the Three Lionesses, ranked No. 3 in FIFA’s Women’s World Rankings, turn their attention to Friday’s quarterfinal between the United States and tournament host France. The winner of that match faces England in the semifinals held Tuesday in Lyon.

England is rounding into form at the right time, conceding just one goal in the tournament thus far and scoring at least two goals in four of five matches. Only Argentina held England to one goal. The Three Lionesses scored three goals for the second straight knockout round match.