Matheny’s triple leads Augusta to 12-5 win over Lexington

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Shane Matheny hit a bases-clearing triple in the third inning, leading the Augusta GreenJackets to a 12-5 win over the Lexington Legends on Thursday.

The triple by Matheny started the scoring in a nine-run inning and gave the GreenJackets a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Augusta scored on three more plays, including a bases-clearing double by Zander Clarke.

Augusta starter Seth Corry (2-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Yohanse Morel (0-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up nine runs and five hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Chris Hudgins homered and tripled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Legends.

With the win, Augusta improved to 9-1 against Lexington this season.