Leonard leads Biloxi to 5-1 win over Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Alexander Alvarez and C.J. Hinojosa scored on an error in the third inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 5-1 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Thursday.

The play gave the Shuckers a 2-0 lead.

After Biloxi added two runs in the fifth, the Blue Wahoos cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Lewin Diaz hit a solo home run.

The Shuckers tacked on another run in the ninth when Alvarez hit an RBI single, driving in Michael O'Neill.

Starter Dylan File (2-0) got the win while Charlie Barnes (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Southern League game.