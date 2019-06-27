Greensboro beats Lakewood 9-8

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Justin Harrer and Fabricio Macias scored on an error in the sixth inning, leading the Greensboro Grasshoppers to a 9-8 win over the Lakewood BlueClaws on Thursday.

The play came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Grasshoppers a 5-3 lead. Later in the inning, Jack Herman scored on a passed ball and Ji-Hwan Bae scored on a single.

The Grasshoppers later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Connor Kaiser scored on a pickoff and Michael Gretler hit a sacrifice fly to secure the victory.

Lakewood saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jake Holmes hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run single by Carlos De La Cruz in the ninth inning to help cut the Greensboro lead to 9-8.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Starter Osvaldo Bido (9-4) got the win while James McArthur (0-5) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.

In the losing effort, the BlueClaws recorded a season-high six doubles. Seth Lancaster doubled and singled twice for the BlueClaws.

With the win, Greensboro improved to 12-4 against Lakewood this season.