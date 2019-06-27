Wilson leads Myrtle Beach to 12-6 win over Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- D.J. Wilson hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 12-6 on Thursday.

Wilson hit a grand slam in the second inning off Brett Conine and then hit a solo homer in the sixth off Leovanny Rodriguez. Zach Davis doubled three times and singled twice, scoring four runs in the win.

Myrtle Beach right-hander Erich Uelmen (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Conine (3-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Myrtle Beach hit a season-high six doubles in its victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, Fayetteville is 10-2 against Myrtle Beach this season.